Price of gold futures hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,700 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery hit a fresh all-time high during Tuesday trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) as it surpassed $3,700 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 4:27 p.m. Moscow time (1:27 p.m. GMT) the gold price was up by 0.43% at $3,701.7 per troy ounce. By 4:42 p.m. Moscow time (1:42 p.m. GMT) the price of gold had extended gains to 0.47% as it traded at $3,703.4 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent futures contracts for November delivery on London's ICE was up by 1.16% at $67.01 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was up by 0.99% at $63.2 per barrel.