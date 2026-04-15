US still considering ground operation in Iran — WP

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The Pentagon is considering new strikes against Iran or "ground operations," if the ceasefire regime is disrupted, The Washington Post quoted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

When asked about America’s expanded military presence in the region, Leavitt said in a statement that Trump "has wisely kept all options on the table in the event that the Iranians will not forgo their nuclear ambitions and make a deal that is acceptable to the United States."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. The Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Emergency Medical Services Organization of Iran, 3,375 Iranians died from U.S.-Israeli strikes during the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the United States and Iran held several rounds of unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. The Associated Press reported that a new round of negotiations may take place on April 16.