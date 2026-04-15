IN BRIEF: Fire at south Urals company, bus in DNR: consequences of UAV attacks on regions

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Several drones were shot down over an industrial area in Sterlitamak in the southern Urals, with debris falling on the territory of one of the enterprises, Bashkortostan head Rady Khabirov said on Max messenger.

A bus was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; in Almetyevsk, in Tatarstan in central Russia, children were transferred to secure locations over the threat; temporary restrictions on public transport were introduced in the city.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the attacks.

Fire at the Sterlitamak plant

- Several drones were shot down over the industrial zone in Sterlitamak, their debris fell on the territory of one of the enterprises, Khabirov said.

- According to him, all services are working on site, and the resulting fire is being put out

The situation in Tatarstan

- The educational process in all institutions of Almetyevsk, interrupted by the threat of a drone attack, resumed normally, the Telegram channel of the city administration said.

- Public transport in the city is returning to the streets.

- Earlier, the Emergencies Ministry said that the threat of drone attacks was introduced in Almetyevsk, Yelabuga, Chistopol, Nizhnekamsk and Naberezhnye Chelny in Tatarstan.

- The Telegram channel of the city administration said children were sent to safe areas.

- Temporary restrictions on public transport were also introduced.

Victims in Gorlovka

- As a result of the UAV attack in Gorlovka, a bus was damaged, head of the city district Ivan Prikhodko said.

- He later said that three Gorlovka residents were injured in the Ukrainian drone attack.

Repelling the night attack

- Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on April 14 to 07:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on April 15, the Defense Ministry said.

- It said UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov, Samara, Saratov Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Azov and Black Seas.