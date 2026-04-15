Possibility of ban on VPN, preparations for Putin’s visit to China: Kremlin’s statements

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The possibility of a ban on VPN services and preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China were among the main topics of a new briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the spokesman.

President’s schedule

- The Russian president will hold a meeting on economic issues later on Wednesday.

Possibility of a ban on VPN services

- No liability has been introduced in Russia for using VPN services: "No, you know that there are currently no such bans, no liability. I have no information to the contrary or about any such plans. But I recommend that you address these questions to the Ministry of Communications and Roskomnadzor (Russia’s telecom watchdog - TASS)."

Preparations for Putin's visit to China

- The Kremlin has confirmed preparations for Putin’s visit to China: "I can confirm to you that President Putin’s visit to China is indeed being prepared."

- Preparations are underway for high-level meetings set to take place during Putin’s visit to China: "We will disclose the dates in due course."

- A potential meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump during the Russian leader’s upcoming visit to China is not currently in the pipeline: "There are no such plans under consideration."