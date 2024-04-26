Bolivia supports Russia in efforts to build multipolar world — foreign minister

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia is important for Bolivia, as it represents a group of countries seeking to build a multipolar world, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia is very important for Bolivia, as it is part of a group of countries that seeks to develop a multilateral and multipolar world through the BRICS initiative," Sosa said.

In this regard, she remarked that her visit to Moscow "aims to strengthen the political dialogue" between Russia and Bolivia "in accordance with the principles shared" by both countries.

Sosa thanked Russia for "confirming [its] intentions to develop joint cooperation" and called as an important milestone the project for building a nuclear research and technology center in Bolivia's El Alto by the Russian state corporation Rosatom.