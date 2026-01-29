Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.35% to 2,797.76 points. The RTS Index grew by 0.67% to 1,159.29 points. The yuan edged down by eighteen kopecks to 10.76 rubles.

"The optimistic sentiment prevailed on the Russian stock market on Thursday. Support is provided by the pace of prices in global commodity markets, where gold prices reached record high figures, and Brent prices climbed above $70 per dollar, adding more than 13% from the year beginning," Natalia Pyryeva from Cifra Broker said.

Growth leaders in the stock market were stocks of Novolipetsk Steel (+4.15%), MMK (+3.43%), VTB (+3.30%) and Severstal (+2.65%), Alexey Kalachev from FINAM said.

Freedom Finance Global and BCS Investment World concur the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,750-2,850 points on Friday.