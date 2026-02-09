Europe has nothing to contribute to talks on Ukraine — Russian diplomat

BERLIN, February 9. /TASS/. Europe has nothing constructive to contribute to the negotiating process on Ukraine, so there’s no reason for them to be involved, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told TASS.

"European countries that are massively supporting Kiev politically, militarily, financially, and ideologically are, in fact, a party to the Ukrainian conflict," he said, adding that they "are not interested in establishing a political and diplomatic dialogue with Russia."

"In light of this, we see no point for the Europeans to take part in the negotiating process now. We know their position quite well. They cannot offer any constructive agenda for the talks," Nechayev stressed. "Moreover, the previous experience of Berlin and Paris’ mediation in settling the Ukrainian conflict, as we remember, was reduced to the attempts to buy time to arm Kiev and prepare it for a war with Russia."

The second round of trilateral settlement talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine was held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on February 4 and 5. Following the talks, US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. He also said that Russia and Ukraine planned to continue dialogue in the coming days. The first round of trilateral consultations on security issues was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24.