Russia-China trade turnover down 5.6% in January-June

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China dropped by 5.6% in January-June period of 2020 year-on-year to $49.15 bln, according to the data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

Exports from China to Russia lost 6% in the reporting period to roughly $20.94 bln, while Russia’s imports to the People’s Republic of China decreased by 5.3% year-on-year to $28.21 bln.

Russia’s surplus account amounted to $7.27 bln in six months, down by 2.9% compared with the same period last year.

In 2016, Russia-China trade turnover grew by 2.2% in annual terms to $69.52 bln. In 2017, it surged by 20.8% year-on-year to $84.07 bln, in 2018 it added 27.1% to over $107 bln, while in 2019 it rose by 3.4% to $110.75 bln.