DAVOS, January 23. /TASS/. Arkady Volozh, the founder and the director of Yandex group of companies, told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum that he would sell a small stake in the company together with the family trust.

"Certainly, this is public [information]. However, not [the whole] my stake but a tiny share," Volozh said. The sale of shares is needed to diversify assets, the chief executive clarified.