Yandex N.V. files application for delisting of shares from Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Dutch company Yandex N.V. announced the filing of an application to delist its shares from the Moscow Exchange, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company has applied for the delisting of shares traded under the ticker YNDX (identification code: NL0009805522).

The date of delisting will be announced by the exchange later, but for now trading in Yandex N.V. shares continues as usual.

After completion of the restructuring, the new parent company of the group will be ICJSC Yandex, which received a listing on the Moscow Exchange on April 1, 2024.

Earlier this year, the Board of Directors of Yandex N.V. unanimously approved the sale of its Russian assets for 475 billion rubles ($5.2 bln).

As part of the agreement, IJSC Yandex, registered at the end of 2023 in Kaliningrad, becomes the new parent company of Yandex, while startups Nebius, Toloka, Avride and TripleTen will go to foreign businesses.

Yandex will retain the businesses, services and assets of the Yandex N.V. group. with the exception of the specified foreign startups, as well as the data center in Finland. In turn, the Russian Yandex will retain the rights to all technologies and provide Yandex N.V. limited rights to use part of its technologies until the end of 2024.