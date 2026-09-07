Russian stocks reverse losses, move into positive territory

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market moved into positive territory during the main trading session, according to exchange data.

As of 2:00 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index rose by 0.2% to 2,257.82 points, while the RTS Index stood at 821.46 points, also up 0.2%. At 1:05 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices had been down 0.31% at 2,246.36 and 817.28 points, respectively.

At the opening of trading, the key indices were down 0.71%, according to Moscow Exchange data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.