ICC signatories prepare for possible US sanctions against court itself — source

THE HAGUE, September 3. /TASS/. Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are preparing for the possibility that the United States may impose sanctions against the court as an organization and are developing measures that would ensure its operation under such a scenario, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The [ICC] participating states are already preparing for a scenario in which sanctions may be imposed against the court itself as an organization," the source noted.

According to him, this includes the search for practical mechanisms that will allow the ICC to continue operating in the event of a further expansion of US restrictions.