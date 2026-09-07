Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft undocks from ISS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft has undocked from the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of the arrival of a new cargo spacecraft, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The spacecraft was launched from Baikonur in March, carrying approximately 2.5 metric tons of supplies to the ISS. Its cargo included 1,211 kg of dry cargo for the ISS-74 crew and station systems, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz experiment, 828 kg of propellant to refuel the station, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kg of oxygen to replenish the station’s atmosphere.