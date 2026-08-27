Kalashnikov delivers large shipment of GSh-301 aircraft cannons to Russian military

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has shipped a large batch of GSh-301 aircraft cannons for use on Russian military aircraft, the group’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has shipped a large batch of GSh-301 aircraft cannons to customers to equip Russian Air Force aircraft. The company has begun manufacturing the final batch of the product, which will be delivered on schedule by the end of 2026. The 30-mm GSh-301 is actively used by the Russian Air Force in the special military operation zone," the statement says.

The GSh-301 is part of the armament of the MiG-29, MiG-29K/KUB, Su-27, Su-30, and Su-35 fighter jets, as well as the Su-34 front-line bombers. It has earned the unofficial nickname "ballerina" in aviation circles due to its light weight and high rate of fire.

The press service noted that the production volume of GSh-301 aircraft cannons is increasing several-fold every year.