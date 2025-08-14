Production of Sapsan missiles in Ukraine financed by Germany — Federal Security Service

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has established that Germany provided financing for the production of long-range Sapsan missiles in Ukraine, which would have allowed strikes deep into Russian territory, an FSB employee said.

"It has been established that with Germany’s financial support and the assistance of foreign specialists the development and production of the Sapsan medium-range operational-tactical missile systems capable of striking deep into the territory of the Russian Federation has been carried out at defense enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions of Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine secretly developed its own missile program using technology and stockpiles left over from the Soviet Union, the Federal Security Service said, adding that thanks to the joint efforts by the Service and the Russian Armed Forces, plans to produce a Ukrainian missile were thwarted.