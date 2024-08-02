Centennial FIFA World Cup in 2030 to be played on multiple continents

MADRID, August 2. /TASS/. The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be played over the course of more than a month with six countries on three continents scheduled to play host to the world’s most prestigious football event, Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo reported on Friday.

The year 2030 will mark the 100th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup. Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host the bulk of the championship’s matches but the Cup’s openers will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark its centennial.

According to the Spanish daily, matches involving the national teams of Argentina and Uruguay will be played on June 8-9 with the championship moving to Europe and Africa on June 13-14.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that the World Cup Final will be held on July 21. According to previous media reports, it will take place at the 80,000-seat capacity Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

This will mark the first time in the history of the World Cup that matches will be played on more than one continent. In honor of the first World Cup, which was held in Uruguay, the three opening matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be played in South America, with Uruguay hosting a special opening ceremony to open the festivities.