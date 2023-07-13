Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-35S fighters to Russian troops

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant located in the Russian Far East (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the state tech corporation Rostec) delivered the second batch of Su-35S fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Rostec press office announced on Thursday.

"The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant named after Yu. Gagarin has manufactured and delivered the second batch of Su-35S new multirole fighters to the Defense Ministry of Russia this year," the press office said in a statement.

"The Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant produces aircraft under the defense procurement plan within the timeframe stipulated by contracts, including deliveries ahead of schedule, ensuring the needs of the Russian Aerospace Forces for modern aircraft platforms," the press office quoted United Aircraft Corporation Head Yury Slyusar as saying.

Su-35 fighters

The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter with a thrust-vectoring system codenamed the Su-35S in Russia’s Aerospace Forces.

The fighter is designed to gain air superiority by striking manned and unmanned aerial vehicles with missiles at long, medium and short distances in long-and short-range maneuverable aerial battles, autonomous operations and as part of an air task force, engage naval and ground targets by all types of armaments in any weather conditions and also ground infrastructure sites shielded by air defenses and located at considerable distances from the aircraft’s airfield.

The fighter has a maximum take-off weight of 34.5 tons and can accelerate to 2,500 km/h. The Su-35 has an operational range of 1,500-4,500 km and a service ceiling of 20,000 meters.

The Su-35 is capable of employing an entire range of existing and future air-launched air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, including precision weapons. It carries a 30mm GSh-30-1 gun, short-, medium-and long-range air-to-air missiles, Kh-31, Kh-35U or Kh-59M anti-ship missiles and various types of precision munitions and rockets as its basic armament. The fighter integrates the IUS-35 information and control system and a phased array radar capable of detecting targets at a range of 100 km-400 km.