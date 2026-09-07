Russia’s air defense systems have bright future in Africa — arms exporter

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian-made air defense systems will be very successful in Africa, Rosoboronexport CEO, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"We are confident that Russian air defense systems have a bright future in the region. Among them are new products--the ZAK-30 Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system, which fires rounds equipped with remotely controlled programmable fuses and that is being presented abroad for the first time, and the TKB-1167 air target engagement system," he said.

Mikhayev also added that interest is expected in the Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile system and the Verba man-portable air defense system, both of which have demonstrated "outstanding results" in real-world conditions.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.