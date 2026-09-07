Iranian delegation to take part in UN General Assembly if US grants entry visas — diplomat

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Iran plans to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, assuming the United States fulfills its obligations and issues entry visas to the Iranian delegation in a timely manner, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

"According to plans, we are set to take part in this meeting provided that the host country fulfills its obligations and issues entry visas in a timely manner in line with agreements reached," Baghaei said at a news conference.

The Iranian diplomat noted that Tehran intended to clarify Iran's position on pressing issues at the UN General Assembly meeting.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint for approximately 25% of oil and some 20% of LNG supplies.

The Trump administration recently signaled an end to any large-scale use of force against Iran and a transition to putting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic through sanctions instead.