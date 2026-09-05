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Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian UAV command centers in Kharkov Region

A UAV control center of the enemy's 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade in Prudyanka was completely destroyed by a light multipurpose guided missile

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Forces have hit two Ukrainian UAV control centers in Shopino and Prudyanka in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry has said.

"As a result of the use of three FAB-500 aerial bombs with a universal glide and correction module, a UAV control center of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces near Shopino was destroyed. A UAV control center of the enemy's 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade in Prudyanka was completely destroyed by a light multipurpose guided missile," the statement reads.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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