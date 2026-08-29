Niger’s military thanks Russia’s Africa Corps for assistance in suppressing mutiny

NAIROBI, August 29. /TASS/. Niger’s military command has thanked the Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps for its assistance in suppressing the attempted mutiny in Niamey, Russian ambassador to Niger Viktor Voropayev told TASS.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Niger Armed Forces, the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces and the commander of Air Force Base 101, located at the airport, visited the base of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps and expressed gratitude to its servicemen for their assistance in suppressing the rebellion," the diplomat said.

Voropayev also noted that Algeria was the first country to condemn the events in Niamey. The Algerian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Niger’s leadership and backed its efforts to overcome the crisis and swiftly restore stability in the "fraternal country."

Earlier, Voropayev told TASS that the command of Base 101 had appealed to Russian military personnel for assistance. He said young officers had taken part in the mutiny and suggested that the attempted uprising may have been coordinated by external forces.

Overnight on August 28-29, a group of Nigerien military personnel attempted to confine their fellow servicemen to barracks at Base 101 and opened fire at several strategically important facilities in Niamey. According to Nigerien Defense Minister Salifou Modi, security forces contained the uprising and regained control of the facilities.

The Niger Press Agency reported that the situation in the capital was returning to normal. Traffic on the road to Niamey International Airport has resumed, while shops, shopping malls and gas stations have reopened.