Egyptian Army may take interest in Ka-52E helicopter upgraded onboard systems — exporter

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The equipment package for the upgraded Ka-52E combat helicopter may be of interest to the Egyptian Army, CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"During the exhibition, we will present a suite of equipment for the upgraded version of the Ka-52E combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter. It includes the GOES-451M gyro-stabilized optoelectronic system, an onboard radar with an active phased array antenna, and the 305E light multi-purpose missile. "These models should be of interest to the Egyptian Army, which operates the Ka-52," he said.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter. It is designed to destroy tanks, armored and unarmored military vehicles, enemy personnel, helicopters, and other aircraft on the front lines and in the tactical depth, under any weather conditions and at any time of day. The Ka-52 can conduct target reconnaissance, target allocation, and instrumental target designation. It is equipped with stealth devices, an electronic warfare system, and active countermeasures. It is manufactured at the N. I. Sazykin Arsenyev Aviation Plant Progress (part of the Russian Helicopters holding company).

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.