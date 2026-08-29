African Union prepares action plan to prevent conflicts on continent

NAIROBI, August 29. /TASS/. The African Union has drafted a decision and action plan aimed at strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution across the continent, Burundi’s Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the AU Executive Council Edouard Bizimana said at the AU’s 26th extraordinary session in Luanda, Angola.

A draft decision and an action plan to strengthen mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa, as well as a procedure for implementing the planned measures, have been prepared, Bizimana said. He added that the documents would be submitted to the Assembly of Heads of State and Government for approval.

The plan’s key objectives include improving the effectiveness of the early warning and crisis response system, strengthening the role of the AU Peace and Security Council, enhancing cooperation with regional organizations and securing sustainable funding for peacekeeping initiatives.

AU Commission Chair Mahamoud Ali Youssouf called for political mechanisms to be activated at the earliest signs of a crisis.

Conflict prevention and early warning must be strengthened through a political presence at the highest level, he said.

The draft documents will be considered on August 30 at the 21st extraordinary session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Luanda.