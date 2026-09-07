Foreign airlines’ passenger traffic in Russia to reach 26-27.5 mln in 2026 — Aeroflot

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The share of foreign air carriers in the Russian market has increased by around 15.7% compared to last year, Chief Executive Officer of Aerolfot Sergey Aleksandrovsky said, adding that their passenger traffic is projected at 26-27.5 mln people in 2026.

"The share of foreign air carriers has increased by around 15.7% compared to last year. In 2025, [foreign airlines’ traffic] reached 23.8 mln people. For 2026, we project around 26-27.5 mln people," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Foreign airlines have captured almost half of the international air travel market, Aleksandrovsky noted, adding that intergovernmental agreements balance the interests of carriers and passengers, and that a balance between Russian and foreign airlines is also maintained by granting access to both scheduled and non-scheduled flights.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.