Harris' performance in debate with Trump resonates with voters — CNN poll

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Americans who watched the debate between US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump saw the current Vice President as being more in tune with their problems, with 44% of viewers believing she got the better of the former reality TV star on stage, according to a poll conducted by CNN.

According to its results, 40% of viewers thought that Trump won the debate. The news outlet suggested that this result indicates that people are slowly coming over to the Harris camp. According to the results of a similar survey conducted before the debate, 43% of voters supported Trump with 39% siding with Harris. That said, the majority of viewers thought that Trump had the upper hand when talking about the economy. Some 55% of those polled supported his views, while only 35% thought Harris’ policy was better.

That said, 82% of the respondents said that the debate will have no bearing on who they vote for in the November election. Another 14% admitted that the debate made them reconsider their views but in the end did not seriously affect their support for either candidate, while 4% of the viewers noted that they changed their minds as to whom to vote for after the debate.

The CNN poll was conducted by text message with 605 registered US voters who said they watched the debate Tuesday. A margin of sampling error amounts to 5.3 percentage points.

Analysts from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) think that Harris won the debate with Trump by provoking him into talking about his grudges and playing up his vanity. The newspaper pointed out that Harris’ strong suit was not her political plans for the next four years but her ability to throw Trump off his game by taking little jabs at him.

The televised debate between Trump and Harris organized by ABC News was held on Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This round, aired live by all major US TV news channels, may turn out to be the only one: Trump and Harris have so far been unable to agree on holding further debates.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. In July, Biden announced a decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in early August.