Gazrom Neft develops technologies making oil lifting cheaper

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has developed a number of technologies to produce hard-to-recover resources that will reduce lifting costs by three times, the Russian oil major said.

"Gazprom Neft in collaboration with research and oilfield service entities and industrial partners from the nuclear sector has developed and proved efficiency of a package of Russian tools, making it possible to reduce the lifting cost of hard-to-recover resources by a factor of three," the company said.

More than a dozen solutions have already been created and tested in high-speed multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, chemicals and digital tools for fracking support, and horizontal well drilling, the company added.