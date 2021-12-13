Vladimir Kirienko appointed as new CEO of VK

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Kirienko has been appointed CEO of VK, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"VK Company Limited is pleased to announce that the board of directors of VK has unanimously approved the appointment of Vladimir Kirienko as the new Chief Executive Officer (Russia), effective immediately. Vladimir is replacing Boris Dobrodeev, who, following changes at the shareholder structure in MFT, has announced his intention to step down as the CEO of VK earlier this month," the statement said.

"I am excited to be joining VK as its CEO. It is an honor and a great responsibility to contribute to the development of the ecosystem that serves to make everyday life easier for millions of people by offering accessible and high-quality products and services, while also empowering businesses and entrepreneurs. The company will continue to unlock new markets and test new products as we focus on expanding our reach and user engagement. The company has a powerful platform for further growth, and realizing its full potential as a business, as an employer and a public company is a challenge I am very much looking forward to. As with any new CEO I will undertake a review of all operations and will report to shareholders as quickly as possible. I have been very impressed with the team I have met thus far and look forward to working with them to ensure an orderly and timely transition," Vladimir Kirienko commented on his appointment.

Since 2017, Vladimir Kirienko has worked as First Vice President of Rostelecom. From 2016 to 2017 he has held the position of Senior Vice President for Business Development and Management of Rostelecom. Prior to joining Rostelecom, Vladimir was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of LLC Capital since 2011. From 2008 till 2011 he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nizhegorodpromstroybank.