Russia to present Lancet-E loitering munition at Egypt airshow — arms exporter

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia will present the Lancet-E loitering munition at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, Rosoboronexport CEO, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"At the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, Rosoboronexport will present the latest unmanned platforms, the S-71M and S-71K, developed by the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the Rostec State Corporation, for launch from fifth-generation fighter jets. In addition, in the unmanned segment, the company will showcase systems featuring the S-350M-E and Skat-350M reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as the Lancet-E, Kub-10E, Kub-10ME, Kub-2E loitering munitions, the RUS-PE man-portable reconnaissance and strike system, as well as various types of pod-mounted and insertable warheads," Mikheyev said.

According to him, in the air defense segment, the exhibition will feature the first-ever presentation of Rostec’s latest products, which have proven themselves in combat, including the TKB-1167 air defense system. "The ZAK-30 Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system will be showcased abroad for the first time. Rosoboronexport will also present the Pantsir-SMD-E air defense missile system and the Verba man-portable air defense system at the exhibition, both of which have proven themselves in defending targets at short ranges," Mikheyev added.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.