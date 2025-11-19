Relations with Poland deteriorate completely — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Poland is seeking to reduce its diplomatic relations with Russia to zero, and Moscow can only regret it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Relations with Poland have completely deteriorated. This is perhaps a manifestation of this deterioration and the ambitions of the Polish authorities to reduce any opportunity [to maintain] consular or diplomatic relations to zero. We can only express our regret here," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on Poland’s move to shut down the last operating Russian consulate in Gdansk.

Earlier on Wednesday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that the last operating Russian consulate general in the country will be shut down.

Poland’s top diplomat ordered to close Russian consulates in Poznan and Krakow in October 2024 and May 2025, respectively, citing allegations that Moscow was behind two terrorist plots on Polish soil. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry shut down Polish consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Currently, Russia has an embassy in Warsaw, while Poland is represented by an embassy with a consular department in Moscow and a consulate general in Irkutsk.