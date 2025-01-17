Putin describes talks with Iran's president as thorough

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian-Iranian high-level talks held in the Kremlin were thorough, President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"I am sincerely pleased to welcome in Moscow the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, with whom we have just completed thorough negotiations," Putin said.

"Our country attaches paramount importance to the further strengthening of friendly and good-neighborly Russian-Iranian relations," Putin stated. "These relations are based on the principles of equality, respect and due regard for each other's interests, mutual assistance and support, which are consistently embodied in concrete deeds."

"Cooperation between Russia and Iran in the economic, social and cultural spheres continues to gain steam. Coordination has been established between sectoral ministries. Business circles cooperate fruitfully," Putin pointed out. "The ties between our two countries are large-scale and mutually beneficial."

The Russian leader recalled his two previous meetings with Pezeshkian and added that Moscow and Tehran maintained communication at other levels as well.

"The foreign ministries and security councils stay in touch," he pointed out.