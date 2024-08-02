Health Ministry says 20 injured in partial collapse of apartment building in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, August 2. /TASS/. A total of 20 people, including nine children, have been injured as a result of the collapse of a part of an apartment building in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, the regional Health Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary data from the Emergencies Ministry, 20 people, including nine children, were injured as a result of the incident. A total of 11 patients, including five children, have been taken to Yekaterinburg and Nizhny Tagil hospitals," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The condition of those injured in the collapse is assessed as stable and serious. One girl is in a critical condition, she is being trnasported from Nizhny Tagil to Yekaterinburg for better treatment.

A gas blast was reported Thursday morning in a five-story apartment building in Nizhny Tagil, causing the collapse of two sections, a total of about 15 apartments. There was no fire after the explosion. According to preliminary data, the explosion may have been caused by a faulty gas appliance or improper operation.