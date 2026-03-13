Price of Brent oil down almost 3% on ICE

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has lost almost 3%, according to trade data.

As of 3:45 p.m. Moscow time (12:45 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 2.85% at $97.6 a barrel.

By 3:55 p.m. Moscow time (12:55 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent had narrowed losses to 1.4% reaching $99.05 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for April 2026 delivery was down by 2.15% at $93.67 per barrel.

By 11:03 a.m. Moscow time (8:03 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent had reached its highest level on Friday of $102.75 per barrel (+2.28%).