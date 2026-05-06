Long-term regional transport orders in Russia to be developed by 2035

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The long-term regional transport orders in Russia will be developed by 2035, the press service of the Russian government said.

This measure will ensure achievement of goals set in the Concept of suburban passenger rail transportation development.

"To achieve these goals, development of the long-term regional transport orders and award of long-term contracts for organization of population transport servicing by suburban rail transportation," the press service informed.

Other stipulated measures comprise "establishment of regulatory and financial mechanisms of interregional interaction when organizing such transportation, rolling stock refurbishment, digitalization and rollout of new technologies, improvement of regulatory legislative base for better infrastructure and conditions of suburban passenger transportation, creating conditions for increasing efficiency of operations of carriers and infrastructure owners, and creating comfortable conditions for attracting investments into development of the sector," the press service added.