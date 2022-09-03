US studies diseases in Ukraine that may be disguised as natural outbreaks — top brass

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. US biological research in Ukraine does not care about the pressing problems of that country’s healthcare system, but is aimed at studying pathogens which use can pass off as natural outbreaks, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"The focus of the research carried out by the Pentagon has nothing to do with the current problems of Ukraine’s public health. The key of them are socially significant diseases, such as measles, rubella, tuberculosis, and AIDS. Along with this, the US contractors show an interest in a completely different array, namely cholera, tularemia, plague, Congo-Crimean haemorrhagic fever, and Hantaviruses. These pathogens were studied within the framework of the so-called Ukrainian projects U-P and Tap," he said.

According to Kirillov, US military biologists are eager to study these pathogens, as they have natural foci in both Ukraine and Russia, while their use can be disguised as natural disease outbreaks.