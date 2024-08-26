Russian Navy accepts latest Project 22800 missile corvette Amur for service

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has accepted the latest Project 22800 missile corvette Amur carrying Kalibr-NK cruise missiles for service, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"An official ceremony took place in Kaspiysk under the direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev to accept the Project 22800 missile corvette Amur for service and raise the St. Andrew’s flag aboard it," the ministry said in a statement.

The ceremony of accepting the latest warship for service took place during a working trip by the Russian Navy’s chief to the Caspian Flotilla, it specified.

"From now on, a new ship will defend national interests of our great Motherland," the Navy chief said.

"Karakurt-class ships designed by engineers of the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau embody the power of strike weapons and high seaworthiness characteristics. They will make their weighty contribution to strengthening combat potential, operating within the Russian Navy’s surface component. I am confident that the crew of the Amur missile corvette will be accomplishing assigned combat missions with honor. I want to thank the entire workforce of the Shipyard and the corporation for their invaluable contribution to strengthening the Russian Navy’s combat might," he said.

Russia will keep implementing the program of building ships carrying precision weapons for the Russian Navy, he added.

Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvettes at being built at several shipyards in Russia, including the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Volga area (part of the Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation). Each corvette carries a multipurpose launching system of eight Kalibr-NK cruise missiles.