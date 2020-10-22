Gazprom eyes joint hydrogen projects with EU partners

VERONA, October 22. /TASS/. Gazprom sees the development of hydrogen energy is an opportunity for its further development. The company is currently negotiating with European partners on joint work in hydrogen projects, head of Gazprom Export, Elena Burmistrova said speaking at the 13th Eurasian Economic Forum. Gazprom Export is the export arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom.

"We are engaged in a fairly close dialogue with many of our partners in Europe and are looking for pilot projects, which can enable us to start working with hydrogen projects," she said.

"For us, this is the future and a challenge in the good sense of the word," she noted.

Burmistrova added that Gazprom has its own developments in the field of hydrogen energy.