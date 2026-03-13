Rosatom to operate Zaporozhye nuclear plant — CEO

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Rosatom will be the operator of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and ensure its safe operation, CEO Alexey Likhachev said after the next round of consultations between the Russian delegation and IAEA.

"Certainly, Rosatom state corporation will operate and assure safe functioning of the plant. Commercial aspects of electricity use can be considered with a multilateral aspect," Likhachev said.

The plant may under certain conditions generate electricity supplies to border areas, including Ukraine, the chief executive noted.

"May be on a certain conditions, on other definite conditions electricity supplies [to Ukraine can be considered]. But we are ready to look widely at this matter. High capacity [of the plant] - it is 6 Gigawatt. It can be used not merely for traditional destinations," Likhachev noted. "New partners may well appear with us, not only some border ones. This refers to the United States in particular," he added.