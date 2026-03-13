Russia to answer Ukraine’s questions to IAEA chief on ceasefire for ZNPP — Rosatom

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Russian side is ready to answer Ukraine’s questions to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about ceasefire regimes around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Powwer Plant (ZNPP), CEO of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said after consultations with the IAEA.

"We value that the IAEA leadership maintains contacts with both us and partners from third countries. I know that Ukraine’s leadership is asking Mr. Grossi certain questions and, of course, we will answer these questions. Such things as the regime of silence, ceasefire periods are very important both from the point of view of the issue of ensuring national energy supply and from the point of view of building a mechanism of confidence in the future," he said.

The Rosatom CEO lauded the IAEA’s role in elaborating new international agreements. The Agency, in his words, is the only "umbrella" structure within the United Nations that is reputed for its unbiasedness and professionalism.

According to Likhachev, such an approach inspires confidence in cooperation with all parties, including in consultations on Iran's nuclear program and difficult negotiations on Ukrainian issues. He added that any military conflict inevitably ends in international agreements that form a new system of world order. The IAEA has already proved its right to remain an influential player in this future system, he emphasized.