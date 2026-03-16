Dollar exchange rate exceeds 81 rubles on interbank market first since January

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate in the Russian interbank market has grown above 81 rubles for the first time since January 6, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 11:26 a.m. Moscow time (8:26 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.36% at 81.11 rubles. As of 12:29 p.m. Moscow time (9:29 a.m. GMT) the dollar was up by 1.14% at 80.94 rubles. Meanwhile the euro exchange rate was up by 1.22% at 92.6855 rubles.

On March 13, the dollar exchange rate on Forex also exceeded 81 rubles.