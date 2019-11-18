UAC shares to be transferred to Rostec in first half of 2020 — Rostec CEO

DUBAI/United Arab Emirates/, November 18. /TASS/. Transfer of shares of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) to Rostec is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2020, CEO of Rostec Sergei Chemezov told reporters on Monday.

"Transfer of UAC shares to Rostec is in progress. It will take some more time, but I hope that we will complete it in the first half of next year. After that, we must reorganize the entire air cluster, make three or maybe four divisions. There will be civilian, military, transport division, and possibly the fourth, strategic aviation," he said.