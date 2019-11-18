Russia launches S-400 production for India, delivery to begin by 2025

DUBAI/United Arab Emirates/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia has launched production of S-400 missile defense systems for India and the contract on their delivery will be fulfilled by 2025, CEO of Russia's state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov told Dubai Airshow 2019.

New Delhi announced its plans to purchase Russia’s S-400 missile systems back in 2015. The $5.43 bln contract on the S-400 supplies was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India last year.

"The advance payment has been made. I don’t want to specify an exact figure, but there is an advance payment. We have launched production and the work is underway, and everything will be implemented as scheduled. The contract will be fulfilled by 2025," Chemezov said.

The contract for the supply and production localization of Kamov Ka-226T helicopters for the Indian Ministry of Defense might be signed in the next six months, Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters on Monday at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

"A joint venture has been created. The helicopter’s appearance is being updated based on the requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defense. We hope to complete the project and sign a contract in the next six months," Mikheev said.

According to him, "the work on this helicopter has already begun," and the terms are being formed based on the procedures adopted by the Indian Ministry of Defense.

In 2015, Russia and India signed an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of light Ka-226T helicopters to the Indian side and localization of the production on its territory. The document includes deliveries of 60 Russian-made helicopters and the production of another 140 aircraft in India with a localization level of 50-70%.

In February, the Russian Helicopters Holding signed memoranda of understanding with Indian companies at Aero India 2019 for the production of assemblies components for the Ka-226T multi-purpose helicopter in India.

According to the press release the memoranda of understanding were signed with the following companies Elcom, Valdel Advanced Technologies, Dynamatic Technologies, Integrated Helicopter Services and Bharat Forge, covering assemblies such as fuselage, blades, radiostation and landing gear.

Light utility helicopter Ka-226T features coaxial main rotor system, maximum take-off weight of 3.6 metric tons and is capable of transporting up to 1 metric ton of payload. The main distinctive feature of the helicopter is its modular design. Ka-226T can be easily fitted with a transport cabin enabling the transportation of up to 6 people, or with modules carrying special equipment. Flight performance of Ka-226T helicopter, its environmental friendliness, cost effectiveness, state-of-the-art avionics suite and additional flight safety solutions make this helicopter one of the best in its class, the holding said.

The 16th international aerospace exhibition Dubai Airshow 2019 runs from November 17 until November 21 in Dubai. The Russian exposition with a total area of 750 square meters is organized by arms exporter Rosoboronexport, which is part of Rostec corporation. In addition to Rostec and Rosoboronexport stands, eight leading Russian holding companies producing Air Force, Air Defense and electronic warfare equipment will showcase their products, including United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Russian Helicopters, United Engine Corporation (UEC), NPO High-Precision Systems, Almaz-Antey Concern, Shvabe and others.