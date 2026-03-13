Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.3% to 2,880.8 and 1,147.78 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 6.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.6585 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.34% at 2,881.88 points and 1,148.21 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.75 kopecks at 11.598 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.17% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,876.9 points.