EAEU nations feeling benefits of integration, affirms Russian speaker

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. The establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has contributed to the development of the integration processes among its participants in different sectors of the economy and in the social sphere, Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in her greeting to the participants of the international conference entitled: "Five Years of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty: The Role of the Court" being held in Minsk, Belarus.

"Today, we can declare that over the past years, the Eurasian Economic Union has turned out to be a success as an international integration union. All member countries of the EAEU have felt the integration’s positive effect, and joint cooperation has expanded in the financial-banking sector, along the trajectories of transportation, industry and medicine," Matviyenko said in the address read out by the chairman of the upper house’s Committee for Constitutional Legislation and State Construction, Andrey Klishas.

Matviyenko highlighted the importance of inter-governmental agencies’ efforts towards shaping a shared law enforcement domain when building the common economic space. "The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union is key among these agencies, since it was created for settling disputes arising from integration conditions," she noted.

The international conference marking the fifth anniversary of the treaty has brought together more than 200 participants, including ministers and officials from the Eurasian Economic Commission, representatives from the constitutional and supreme courts, and parliaments. Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia make up the membership of the Eurasian Economic Union.