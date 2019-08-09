Russian PM expects EAEU countries to reach final agreements on tariffs

CHOPLON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expects members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to reach final agreements on tariffs at Friday’s meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan.

"Today, we will discuss pressing issues related to the Union’s activities, including supranational regulations. I hope that we will reach final agreements on the issue you have just mentioned, I mean, tariff distribution," Medvedev said at a meeting between the heads of EAEU countries’ delegations and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The Russian prime minister highlighted the importance of issues concerning the development of digital economy and a common financial market. "We have achieved certain success indeed. Administrative barriers are coming down, though not as fast as we would like them to," Medvedev noted.

The PM emphasized that EAEU member states acted as one on the international competitive playing field.