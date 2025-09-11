Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit

KOROLEV /Moscow Region/, September 11. /TASS/. The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket has successfully orbited the Progress MS-32 space freighter, a TASS correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center near Moscow.

The rocket was launched at 18:54 from Baikonur’s Launch Pad No.31. It is scheduled to dock with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station’s Russian segment on the evening of September 13.

The space freighter is loaded with 2,516 kg of cargo - fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food. It will also deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity.

Andrey Vedernikov, head of the space food department at the Research Institute of Food Concentrate Industry and Special Food Technology, told TASS earlier that the spacecraft will carry approximately 17 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables, including 5 kg of grapefruits and 500 grams of garlic, as well as freeze-dried and canned food, drinks, sauces and spices.