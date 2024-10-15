Small NPP construction project being implemented in Uzbekistan — Rosatom

TASHKENT, October 15. /TASS/. The contract on construction of a small nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan has been signed, with the project being actively implemented now, Andrey Petrov, first deputy general director at the Rosatom state corporation, told a conference in Tashkent.

"The contract has already been signed. We are at the stage of its implementation, with active pre-design and project kick-off underway. We are virtually at the beginning of commencement works at the site already," he said.

In September 2018, Uzbekistan and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant with two power units on the territory of the republic. Moreover, a contract for the construction of a low-power nuclear power plant with a capacity of 330 MW was signed in Tashkent in May. Rosatom is the general contractor for the construction of the plant, with local companies to be involved in the project as well. In early September, Uzatom and Atomstroyexport (Rosatom's engineering division) signed a protocol on the commencement of the work at the construction site of the plant.