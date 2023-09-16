Kim Jong Un, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu get familiar with modern Russian aircraft

KNEVICHI /Primorye/, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu got familiar with modern operational-tactical aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye, a TASS correspondent reported.

In particular, the crew commanders of combat aircraft spoke about the capabilities of the Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber, Su-30SM, Su-35S fighters and Su-25SM3 attack aircraft. Particular attention was paid to flight characteristics and weapon capabilities.