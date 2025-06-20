Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 130 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, June 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked 12 municipal districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 137 munitions and 66 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, wounding five civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Politotdelsky and Oktyabrsky and the villages of Blizhneye, Nikolayevka and Otradnoye came under an attack by six drones, of which four were shot down by air defenses. Two men were wounded in a drone attack in the village of Otradnoye," the governor wrote, adding that two trucks and a Gazel minivan were damaged in the district.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Valuisky district with four UAVs, wounding a man and damaging a private house, a car and an electricity transmission line. Some residents of the town of Valuiky remain without electricity. The Rakityansky district came under an attack by seven Ukrainian UAVs, which wounded a man and damaged two private houses, three cars and a commercial facility, he said.

The Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by four munitions and five Ukrainian UAVs. A woman who suffered barotrauma on June 17 as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the town of Graivoron sought medical assistance in a hospital. The Ukrainian attacks damaged a building of an enterprise in the district. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by four Ukrainian drones, which damaged two cars, a private house, a fence and a garage on the premises of a private household, the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with 10 drones, damaging five private houses, an electricity transmission line, five cars and two garages. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, eight settlements came under a bombardment by 133 munitions and 22 Ukrainian UAVs. A Ukrainian drone strike set fire to a utility room on the premises of a production facility: fire-fighting teams extinguished the blaze. The attack damaged two cars, the governor said.

Air defenses shot down five Ukrainian UAVs over the Ivnyansky, Krasnogvardeysky, Prokhorovsky and Novooskolsky districts, with no casualties or damage reported, he said.

"In the Starooskolsky urban district, a drone attack on the village of Rogovatoye damaged a building of an agribusiness. Also, air defenses shot down two aircraft-type UAVs over the district," the governor said.