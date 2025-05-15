Russia will take verified countermeasures to EU sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow will not leave the EU sanctions against it without a response and will take verified countermeasures that would take into account — first and foremost — the interests of Russia and its citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Of course, as you know, not a single one of these [sanctions] packages goes without a proper reaction from the Russian side. Measures that take into account — first and foremost — our interests, the interests of our country and its citizens, will be taken — I repeat — in response to such actions in the future," the diplomat assured.

Zakharova recalled recent statements by official Paris with "frantic calls for an unconditional cessation of hostilities" in Ukraine and the threat of new sanctions against Moscow in case of refusal.

"It has long been clear that all these anti-Russian packages adopted by the European Union have nothing to do with resolving the situation in Ukraine. It seems to me that even children have understood this now," she said.

According to her, the measures taken by the EU "are already reaching the point of being absurd."

"If they believed that these measures bring some effectiveness for the stated purposes, if they [these measures] had some relation to the situation in Ukraine, they probably gave themselves at least some time to see whether these measures work or not. But you see: they do not have time to announce the entire list of the new package, as they immediately say that the next one is already being drafted," the diplomat said.