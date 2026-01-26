G20 foreign ministers to meet in Atlanta on October 30-31 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Top diplomats from the Group of Twenty nations will gather for a meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, the USA, on October 30 and 31, Russian foreign ministry ambassador at large Marat Berdyev said.

"According to information from the US presidency, the concrete venue for the G20 ministerial meeting on October 30 and 31 has been designated. The meeting will be hosted in Atlanta, Georgia," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia is preparing for the meeting, which is expected to address pressing issues on the global agenda with a focus on measures to overcome challenges facing the international community and the global economic system, the diplomat said.

"We hope for a respect-based and productive discussion with all like-minded members of the association on a balanced and unbiased basis in the spirit of seeking solutions, not confrontation," he added.

He also recalled that the traditional G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 15.